ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A woman died after another vehicle ran a red light and hit her while she was driving her scooter, police say.

St. Petersburg Police officers say the woman and a rear passenger were driving on a scooter northbound on 8th Street North and approaching the green light at 5th Avenue North.

A 2012 Volkswagon Jetta, driven by Harshit Srivastava was going westbound on 5th Avenue North approaching the red light at 8th Street North. Police say Srivastava ran the red light and hit the woman and her passenger on the scooter.

The front of the scooter hit the driver's side of Srivastava's car, throwing the woman and her passenger on the road.

The woman was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where she died.

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

