Portion of I-275 now dedicated to Pinellas County deputy killed in line of duty

Back on Sept. 23, 2022, authorities say Michael Hartwick died near Exit 30 on southbound I-275 after he was assigned to help a construction crew.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last year now has a portion of Interstate 275 dedicated to him.

On Wednesday, a sign was officially unveiled on I-275 between mile markers 30 and 31 in Pinellas County honoring Deputy Michael Hartwick, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Florida Legislature designated the portion of intersections as Deputy Sheriff Michael Hartwick Memorial Highway and has gone into effect since July 1 of this year.

"The naming of the roads after our deputies who were killed in the line of duty is important because a hero never dies," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a statement.

Back on Sept. 23, 2022, authorities say Hartwick died near exit 30 on southbound I-275 after he was assigned to help a construction crew to provide them safety while they conducted overnight roadwork on the interstate.

Hartwick reportedly parked his cruiser in the southbound lanes of I-275 with his emergency equipment on. However, moments later, he got out of the cruiser, walked to the shoulder of the road and was hit by a large front loader driven by a construction worker.