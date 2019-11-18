CLEARWATER, Fla. — The search for a lost African American cemetery in Clearwater has brought a local community together as they seek answers on what happened to their ancestors.

Barbara Sorey-Love said the search was inspired when friends and neighbors from Clearwater Heights got together a few years back. As they reminisced, people began asking questions about what happened to the African American cemetery that used to be in the area.

Their search led them to the FrankCrum Staffing company at 100 S Missouri Ave. in Clearwater. A historian with the Clearwater History Museum and Cultural Center said the current owners were not aware of a cemetery on their property.

Neighbors believe the cemetery was from the early 1900s, and they are working with historians to search plat maps and deeds to figure out how the property might have been lost.

Sorey-Love said the Clearwater Heights committee plans to bring their concerns to the county’s NAACP meeting Monday night.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

