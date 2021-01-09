Special adopter needed to care for Friends of Strays' newest pup

Possum the dog, who was taken in as a stray, appears to suffer from hearing and vision loss.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A very special good boy is in need of some very special care.

Three-month-old Possum the dog was one of 12 pups the St. Petersburg-based Friends of Strays received this week and placed in their care from an overwhelmed shelter in northern Florida.

For a puppy his age, all seems well. Spokesperson Mike Manganello said Possum loves to play and to be pet — a very social guy. But he, too, appears to be completely deaf or at least very close to having no hearing.

The shelter's medical staff walked him around and he navigated the building well, though his pupils don't react to light as they should, either, Manganello said.

It's not really known what happened to Possum. He was found as a stray and brought to the shelter in Taylor County — Manganello guessed that maybe he was abandoned or escaped from home.

After completing his intake, Possum should be available for adoption by Wednesday at the latest.

"The ideal adopter would have experience with deaf dogs or the follow-through to commit to training and socializing a deaf dog," Manganello said.

The fee is $300 and appointments are not necessary to visit the shelter, which is located at 2911 47th Ave. N. It is open from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6- p.m. over the weekends.