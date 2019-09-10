ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Sea Pro powerboat ran up on a jetty Tuesday night near Demens Landing.
A 911 came in late Tuesday night about the boat running up on the jetty off downtown St. Petersburg. The jetty is a line of rocks extending north from Albert Whitted Aiport into Tampa Bay.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.
There was no immediate information on any occupants of the boat or any injuries related to the crash.
RELATED: 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary's wife charged after boat crash that killed Tampa Bay area man
RELATED: Man dies after boat crashes, rides over top of him
