x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

Thousands without power in St. Pete

More than 4,000 people reported not having power early Monday morning.
Credit: Thinkstock, Aryut
Power lines, stock image.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some Duke Energy customers are waking up in the dark this morning. 

The power company's outage map reported just after 4 a.m. thousands of people were experiencing a power outage. More than 4,000 people reported not having power.

A message sent to impacted Duke Energy customers says the outage was caused by something coming into contact with power lines. 

The estimated time of restoration on the outage map is 9:45 a.m., August 3. 

You can find the Duke Energy outage map here.

 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter