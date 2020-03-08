Thousands without power in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some Duke Energy customers are waking up in the dark this morning.
The power company's outage map reported just after 4 a.m. thousands of people were experiencing a power outage. More than 4,000 people reported not having power.
A message sent to impacted Duke Energy customers says the outage was caused by something coming into contact with power lines.
The estimated time of restoration on the outage map is 9:45 a.m., August 3.
You can find the Duke Energy outage map here.
- NHC: Tropical Storm Isaias likely to stay off Florida's east coast
- 'Not what we were anticipating': Boaters surround SpaceX capsule amid splashdown
- NASA astronauts on SpaceX Crew Dragon make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
- Sheriff's deputies find 250 people outside Tampa gas station following shooting; 3 hospitalized
- Delta pilots turn plane around when 2 passengers refuse to wear masks
- Salmonella outbreak sickens nearly 400 people across 34 states
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter