Thousands without power in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some Duke Energy customers are waking up in the dark this morning.

The power company's outage map reported just after 4 a.m. thousands of people were experiencing a power outage. More than 4,000 people reported not having power.

A message sent to impacted Duke Energy customers says the outage was caused by something coming into contact with power lines.

The estimated time of restoration on the outage map is 9:45 a.m., August 3.

You can find the Duke Energy outage map here.

