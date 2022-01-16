As of now, there is no danger of the building collapsing, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As storms blew through the Tampa Bay area early Sunday morning, strong winds knocked a tree into an apartment building in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Fire Department says the tree punched a pair of holes into the roof of two apartment units.

As of now, there is no danger of the building collapsing, firefighters explain. No injuries were reported.

Fire department leaders cleared most of the units while also installing tarps to cover the damage. The Red Cross is helping the residents who were affected by the damage.

In Pinellas County, 10,000 customers were left without power as a result of the storms rolling through the region. Duke Energy says most of the residents without power are in Central Pinellas County and the Clearwater area.