A 'Very Gay Mural' scavenger hunt is happening in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's Pride Month, and to help you celebrate, St. Pete Pride is hoping you'll get lost in the streets while taking part in "A Very Gay Mural Scavenger Hunt."

The SHINE mural scavenger hunt will be hosted by drag performer Matthew McGee as you hit the streets either by yourself or in a group of up to six friends. You'll need to navigate from one mural to the next using video clues to help Cinderella find her missing stiletto.

Teams will use the PixelStix App to piece together the clues left behind by their Fairy Dragmother.

The 2-3 hour scavenger hunt can be completed at any time during St. Pete Pride's Arts & Music Week running from 9 a.m. on June 12 through 6 p.m on June 19.

Since you'll be trekking through St. Pete, organizers recommend biking instead of using your car in order to avoid city parking fees.

Anyone who manages to find the princesses' wayward shoe will be entered to win the grand prize of a 2-night stay at the Tru by Hilton Hotel Downtown St. Petersburg.

The grand prize isn't the only one up for grabs. Those who finish the "Very Gay Mural Scavenger Hunt" will also be entered to win a beach cruiser bike, up to six tickets to a new immersive art experience and more.

Anyone looking for more information or how to register can do so here.