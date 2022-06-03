Pride Run St. Pete postponed due to weather concerns

Showers and flooding are possible into Saturday afternoon from Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is expected to become a tropical storm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Runners looking to participate in Pride Run St. Pete this weekend will have to wait for a later date as it's been canceled due to potential downpours Saturday.

"With the state of the tropical storm and its projections, this is a hard decision for us to make not knowing with certainty how it will affect us here in St. Pete," Pride Run Series said in an update. "However, we believe it isn’t worth the risk."

All eyes are on Potential Tropical Cyclone One as it continues to develop and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. 10 Tampa Bay meteorologists say the greatest threat from this system will be rain, especially in areas south and east of the immediate Bay area where flooding will be possible into Saturday afternoon. See the latest forecast here.

Pride Run Series wants to guarantee a fun and enjoyable event and with the predicted weather, it's not looking too bright.

The 5K run and walk was scheduled for June 4 at Vinoy Park but will be postponed until later. Pride Run Series will be in contact with those who are already registered for the event. Until a new date is set, registration has been closed.