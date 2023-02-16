Protestors chant against DeSantis' beliefs at his Dunedin event

Dozens of protesters showed up to Grant Field with signs and loud speakers as the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was attending a dinner.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in his hometown of Dunedin Thursday night at Grant Field celebrating the Governor’s Baseball Dinner.

The meal was met with opposition when protestors showed up with speakers chanting against his beliefs.

HAPPENING NOW ‼️

A protest in Dunedin against Gov DeSantis’ beliefs pic.twitter.com/6XCjTYjpaH — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) February 16, 2023

"There are people on every corner. More people than we expected. I think people are fed up with DeSantis," a member of the Pinellas Democratic Party, Ilene Heikne, said.

Their goal with protesting outside of Grant Field was to capture the governor's attention.

"We are organizing, we are going to fight it. We don’t want him to be our governor. We don’t want him to be our president. We want our voices known," Heikne said.

Pinellas County teachers also participated in the protest.

"We’re here because the governor needs to understand he has to be held accountable for the lives and dangerous claims he’s made," Dunedin High School teacher Brandt Robinson said.

Robinson said he has concerns with the governor’s beliefs like banning AP African American studies.

"We have to stand up because the public has to understand we are here to care for their children," Robinson added.

10 Tampa Bay was denied access into the governor’s baseball dinner, but security at the event said that no media was allowed.

10 Tampa Bay also reached out to the governor’s office to talk to DeSantis to get his response, but have not yet heard back.

Earlier this week, DeSantis was in southwest Florida when he said this on the education forefront.