Pinellas County

46-year-old man arrested for attacking PSTA driver, police say

Obdulio Chacon is accused of attacking a driver a little after 5 p.m. on Tuesday near the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority driver in his parked trolley in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a news release.

Obdulio Chacon is accused of attacking the driver while he was on break shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday near the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.

Police say that the driver was getting back on the trolley to continue his route before he was attacked. 

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence collected during the investigation led detectives to identify Chacon as a suspect. The news release said Chacon was questioned by St. Petersburg police detectives before he was transported to the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

