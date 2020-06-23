x
PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

This is the second employee to test positive for coronavirus.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A bus driver for PSTA has tested positive for coronavirus, the Pinellas County agency said Tuesday.

PSTA said the bus driver last reported to work on June 19. Before that, the driver only drove Route 61.

The agency said it does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who maintained social distancing during work. PSTA said the driver is currently getting medical treatment.

This is the second employee to test positive for COVID-19 at PSTA.

PSTA required passengers to wear face coverings while riding and to limit transit to essential travel only. In March, PSTA also implemented rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices.

The agency said bus drivers are also able to limit the number of riders to no more than 12 people at a time. 

Bus drivers are also supplied with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants.

