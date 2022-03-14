PSTA cuts transit fares in half as gas prices soar

Flamingo Fares card users will receive even bigger discounts when catching a ride with the PSTA.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Skyrocketing gas prices have everyone complaining at the pumps, so the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) made it easier for those who need to get around.

PSTA is offering half-priced fares from March 21 through May 31, 2022, as the current average gas price in Pinellas County hit nearly $4.40, AAA reports.

“Public transportation is the obvious and number one alternative to being held hostage by high gas prices,” Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA, said. “Providing current riders additional savings and inviting new riders the option to dump the pump offers local families a significant way to improve their bottom line.”

The discount stretches further for Flamingo Fares card or app holders who ride PSTA buses.

"Flamingo Fares offers the best fare value on a daily and monthly basis," PSTA said in a news release.

Without Flamingo Fares, single rides cost $1.10 and the daily cap costs $2.50. The reduced fair cuts that in half.

If you're new to the PSTA system, they're helping you out by waiving the $3 card fee if users load more than $20 onto their new card. New app accounts will continue to be free.

And don't worry, Qualified Transportation Disadvantaged program users will still receive their best value fare at $11 per month.

PSTA says taking public transportation can save people in Pinellas County nearly $300 through PSTA's Flamingo Fares monthly pass.