Another PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

The driver is undergoing treatment.

For the fourth time, a public-facing employee with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The bus driver last reported to work on June 22. In the 14 days prior, the operator drove the following routes:

Route 4 – June 16 through 19, and June 22

Route 11 – June 13 and 20

Route 65 – June 15

The driver is currently being treated.

In a statement, PSTA said it did not believe any passengers were in contact with the driver, who was socially distant from riders. However, anyone who experiences symptoms should consult a medical care provider.

PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings and limit travel to essential trips only like going to work, hospitals or doctors' offices, pharmacies, grocery stores and food distribution sites, banks, schools, family members' homes and other places.

Since mid-March, the bus company has been enforcing rear-door boarding -- except for people with mobility devices.

"Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the farebox and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators," PSTA said. "In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time."

PSTA has supplied bus drivers with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants.

