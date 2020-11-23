PSTA shows off new driverless shuttles, launching this week in downtown St. Pete

The three-month pilot program begins Nov. 25 on Bayshore Drive.

Driverless shuttles are coming to a stretch of downtown St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority made the announcement Monday morning and showed off the "AVA" (Autonomous Vehicle Advantage) automobiles.

The program is through a partnership with Beep and is Florida's first autonomous shuttle fleet launched by a public transit agency that will share the road with other traffic.

The three-month pilot of AVA opens to the public Wednesday along Bayshore Drive in downtown St. Pete, from The Dali Museum north to The Vinoy hotel.

Riding AVA is free, and service runs 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. During the pilot program, the city said it'll collect feedback on how the community feels about implementing autonomous transit in the future.

“The world is getting more automated, shared, and electric. PSTA launching this partnership with Beep shows our community’s continued focus on being at the forefront of the deployment of these new technologies that will fundamentally reshape our cities,” state Sen. Jeff Brandes said.

There are eight sensors on the outside of the AVA vehicles that give a 360-degree view of its surroundings. While there is no driver or steering wheel, the vehicles have a shuttle attendant for riders' questions and to share more about the driverless technology.

“Like an attraction at Disney World, we hope all who come to enjoy AVA leave with a better understanding of how technology can help enhance safety all while providing clean-energy solutions that could transform transportation," PSTA CEO Brad Miller said.

PSTA said the shuttles operate on a pre-determined route and use multiple LiDAR sensors and GPS tracking to ensure that route is maintained.

The AVA vehicles are also all-electric and cost less than $30 a month to charge. The agency said these autonomous shuttles can "react 10 times faster than a human can, while never getting distracted from the roadway."

“Launching AVA along Bayshore Drive is the first step into the future of safer and transformative transportation along the tourist corridor. Public and private partnerships such as the project with PSTA will only continue to position the state as innovators and integrators of autonomous technology in the transit industry,” Beep CEO Joe Moye said.

When it comes to the rules of the road, here are some things to remember when riding AVA:

Wait at least six feet away from where AVA stops

You must be seated with your seatbelt fastened

Children must always ride with a parent and stay seated throughout the trip

The minimum age to ride without parental supervision is 16

Only carry objects that can fit in your lap

No tobacco products, alcohol, drugs or any controlled substance is allowed on AVA

No eating or drinking allowed on AVA, but food and drinks can be transported

No hazardous materials, nuisance items or pets allowed (service animals are allowed)

Amid the pandemic, there are also health and safety measures to consider:

All passengers and attendants must wear a mask

Attendants undergo a temperature check before each shift

Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer are available for co-pilots and riders

Passengers will be asked to use hand sanitizer before boarding

Reduced seating capacity: There is a color-coding system to show where groups of people should sit

Learn more about the COVID-19 precautions here.

Find out more about the AVA service coming to downtown St. Pete here.

