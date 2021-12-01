PSTA to buy 60 all-electric buses over next 5 years

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority says it plans to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2050.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the decade ahead, the wheels on many more Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority buses will go round and round from all-electric power.

The PSTA announced it will buy 60 electric buses during the next five years as part of its bus replacement plan at the cost of $80 million, it said in a news release. Six buses already are in operation, with more to come in 2024.

It's estimated about $20,000 will be saved each year in diesel fuel costs with each electric bus.

"PSTA is determined to deliver on the promise of a zero-emissions fleet by 2050," Chief Executive Officer Brad Miller said in a statement. "Last month, the Biden administration signed into law the largest investment public transit has realized in US history to improve transportation options and reduce greenhouse emissions for millions of Americans.

"PSTA is leading the way for our region to meet our green goal."

A combination of overnight charging, regenerative braking and charging stations along routes will keep the buses powered, PSTA says. The battery range is estimated at 200 miles or 14 hours of operating time on a single charge.

In addition to the fuel savings, PSTA touts each electric bus reduces about 135 tons of carbon emissions from the air each year.

Across the bay, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority last year announced a $2.7 million federal grant that will allow it to purchase four electric buses.

Automobile makers — and more recently, lawmakers and industry groups — are pushing ahead toward a more-electric and environmentally friendly future. Ars Technica reports utility companies across the country, including Duke Energy in Florida, recently partnered to propose a charging infrastructure network along the nation's highways to keep drivers moving.