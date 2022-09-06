PSTA launches new regional transportation disadvantaged service

The service includes curb-to-curb regional trips through Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Tuesday it officially launched TD Tampa Bay.

TD Tampa Bay is a regional transportation disadvantaged service in partnership with Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Just like the popular TD-Tampa Bay service that was discontinued in June 2021 because of a lack of funding, the service includes curb-to-curb regional trips to the three counties.

Back in June, the public transit provider received $1 million from the Florida Commission for Transportation Disadvantaged to relaunch the service.

“We are so excited to be re-launching this very popular service” Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA, said in a statement. “When the state funding was canceled last year, I know a lot of residents who relied on the service to get from Pinellas to Tampa or Pasco to Clearwater were left stranded.

"Now, they can get their lives back and travel where they please.”

The service is provided by companies like Uber, Lyft, Wheelchair Transport and taxi services for all qualified residents in the three counties.

While people in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have to wait until later this month, Pinellas County residents can use the TS Tampa Bay program now.