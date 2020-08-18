Another PTSA bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

This is the 10th 'public-facing' employee and 22nd overall to test positive for the virus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Another bus operator with PTSA has tested positive for COVID-19, the transit authority reported Tuesday.

The bust operator last worked Aug. 5. In the 14 days before that, the operator only drove Route 52 from July 29 and 30, and Aug. 3 through 5.

PTSA says it doesn't believe the driver came into contact with any passengers. The operator is currently getting treatment.

This is the 10th "public-facing" employee and the 22nd overall to test positive for coronavirus.