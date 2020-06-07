x
PTSA bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

PTSA said that was the fifth public-facing employee who has tested positive.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Another bus operator with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority tested positive for COVID-19.

PTSA said over the holiday weekend, they were told one of their drivers tested positive. 

The bus operator last reported to work on Friday, June 26, 2020, according to PTSA. 

The 14 days before then, the operator only drove the following routes:

  • Route 14 – June 23 through June 25.

PSTA said it doesn't think any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers.  However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.

The operator is currently under treatment, PSTA said.

