Purple Alert issued for missing Dunedin man

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old man who's been missing for at least a day.

Antonio Emiris last was seen leaving his home around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Dunedin, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies believe he's driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van with Florida tag 0996VX. Emiris is 5 feet 7 and has a medium build.

Deputies said they're not sure what he was last seen wearing.

Purple Alerts, which launched earlier this year, are used to "assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities," state leaders said in a news release.