Purple Alert canceled after missing 63-year-old Largo man was found

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said he was located.

LARGO, Fla. — According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, 63-year-old Murray Newsome was found Monday afternoon. The Purple Alert has since been canceled.

The previous story is down below.

---

A Purple Alert was issued for a man last seen on Monday morning in Largo, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office explain in a media alert.

According to deputies, 63-year-old Murray Newsome was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. off SW 4th Street in unincorporated Largo.

He is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches and 190 pounds. He was last wearing a light-yellow T-shirt, black pants and black Crocs. The agency says Newsome left his house on foot and doesn't have a cell phone or vehicle.

The 63-year-old has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a Missing/Endangered Adult, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Newsome's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.