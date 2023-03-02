Purple Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man out of Tarpon Springs

Robert Miller is considered missing and possibly endangered.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen leaving a hospital in Tarpon Springs.

Robert Miller is considered missing and possibly endangered. He was last seen leaving AdventHealth North Pinellas, located at 1395 S. Pinellas Avenue.

Miller was found to have left the hospital on foot at around 7:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. He was walking with a cane and wearing tan pants with a tan-colored shirt.

The 82-year-old doesn't have a car or phone and might still be in the Tarpon Springs area.

Police say Miller has dementia and a brain injury. He's currently under court orders to stay at a secure memory care facility.