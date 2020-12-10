Drivers accused of racing on Bayside Bridge, deputies say

It happened early Saturday morning.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after deputies say they raced each other on the Bayside Bridge early Saturday morning.

Deputies say 23-year-old Javier Lopez-Peraza and 25-year-old Ronald Riley, Jr. slowed down beside each other while driving on the bridge just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 10.

A deputy said they heard a "loud distinct sound" that indicated both cars were getting ready to accelerate. The deputy said as soon as they heard that sounds, both cars began to race at a high speed.

Both Lopez-Peraza and Riley Jr. are charged with racing on a highway.

A similar racing "event" happened Sunday evening when two cars raced each other on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The two were arrested and charged with reckless driving.

