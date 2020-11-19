Recent rash of gun violence raises concerns of ‘twindemic’ for St. Pete leaders

In just four days, there have been three shootings in the south part of the city. Two of those shootings were deadly.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The recent rash of gun violence spilling out into the streets of south St. Petersburg is a symptom of a larger issue that deals with systemic inequality exacerbated by the pandemic, leaders say.

"It has been a systemic issue that has been around,” said Deborah Figgs-Sanders, city council representative for District 5. “How this is different is because we're now dealing with it during a pandemic. You know, all of the things that have already caused disparity in the Black community has been multiplied fivefold because of the conditions that we're in."

"There are other alternatives, other than killing our brothers, killing our sisters, killing someone's sons," Figgs-Sanders said.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said his officers have had an increased presence in high-risk areas, but solving the problem will require more than policing.

“The police can only do so much. Now it's time for us to get together [with] the community. Like they said, 'enough is enough,’” he said.

Dr. Karen Liller of the University of South Florida said the pandemic has magnified stress for just about everyone, but for those in vulnerable communities, the stress can sometimes become unbearable.

“It's because you have areas that have already had issues with joblessness, and poverty, and other issues, and now, boom, you put a pandemic on it. We have two major public health issues going on at the same time,” she said.

And under this kind of stress, she said people can respond in violent ways.

“An altercation that maybe would not have led to a death does now because people are heightened. So it's really a vicious cycle from a public health standpoint.”

A cycle that impacts even those not directly touched by gun violence. Dr. Liller says the trauma of just living around dangerous conditions can have serious impacts.

“Those stressors continually in the body can lead to health issues. Later on, they can lead to mental health issues, definitely which we have an issue [with] right now,” she said.

City leaders in St. Petersburg say they realize there is not just one answer to gun violence, so they are working on a number of solutions. The department of Urban Affairs specifically focuses on South St. Pete to improve quality of life through job training, youth programs and crime prevention efforts like "Not My Son."

Councilmember Sanders says she will continue to work on programs in her community to address disparities that can lead to violent outcomes.

“We understand the impact and the hardship and the troubles that our communities have continued to face,” she said. “So, it would be my responsibility as a black elected official to make sure that those disparities are not going unheard, that those issues are addressed.”

