Red Cross opens shelter at St. Pete church to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Sunday afternoon at a church in St. Petersburg.

The facility, at Allendale United Methodist Church on 3803 Haines Rd. N. is open to anyone who needs a safe place to stay after the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

People wanting to stay at the shelter are allowed to bring their pets but are expected to also take a kennel or any supplies their pet may need, the Red Cross said in a news release.

The shelter will provide cots, blankets, water and food to ensure people can remain as comfortable as possible. Also, people are encouraged to bring essential personal items for family members such as prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, diapers, formula, toys or other unique needs.

People are not required to stay. However, if they wish, they can stop by the shelter to connect to resources, charge their phones or spend some time in the A/C to cool off from the heat.