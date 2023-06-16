x
Red flags fly at Clearwater Beach amid gusty winds

Showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon.
Credit: City of Clearwater
Dangerous conditions are reported Friday, June 16, 2023, at Clearwater Beach, Florida.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gusty winds and choppy water Friday afternoon have prompted lifeguards on Clearwater Beach to fly red flags advising swimmers to use extreme caution.

Red flags are a sign to be weary of strong and frequent rip currents. It's recommended that swimmers stay out of the water when red flags are out.

A spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department also shared that beachgoers should always remember to swim near a lifeguard.

Wind speeds at Clearwater Beach rose to around 20 mph sustained.

The forecast for the rest of the day features scattered afternoon thunderstorms, — some will roll through the Clearwater area. Conditions look to be a little bumpy into the weekend, as well, with storms at times.

And it's always a good idea to head inside if thunder is heard.

