Pinellas County issues health warning for red tide blooms along beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County health officials are issuing a warning for people who visit the region's beaches this weekend after several red tide blooms were discovered along the coast.

The county's Department of Health says people who are exposed to the red tide organism may experience respiratory symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation. People with asthma may experience more severe symptoms.

In order to avoid these issues, DOH says to head indoors or stay away from the beach altogether.

Health officials are also recommending not to swim around or harvest any fish. They also ask that pets be kept away from any water.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission periodically updates red tide levels across Southwest Florida. That information can be found here.

We just issued a #Health alert re #RedTide blooms along Pinellas beaches. Use caution if you have respiratory issues. Updates & resource links on @HealthyPinellas site here https://t.co/Wjpn26Lxfc pic.twitter.com/Lm7SPLO5l2 — FL Health Pinellas (@HealthyPinellas) June 11, 2021