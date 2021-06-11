Pinellas County issues health warning for red tide blooms along beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County health officials are issuing a warning for people who visit the region's beaches this weekend after several red tide blooms were discovered along the coast.
The county's Department of Health says people who are exposed to the red tide organism may experience respiratory symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation. People with asthma may experience more severe symptoms.
In order to avoid these issues, DOH says to head indoors or stay away from the beach altogether.
Health officials are also recommending not to swim around or harvest any fish. They also ask that pets be kept away from any water.
Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission periodically updates red tide levels across Southwest Florida. That information can be found here.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 passengers onboard fully-vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19
- Full Stanley Cup Semifinals schedule between Lightning, Islanders released
- Deputies: Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing Hillsborough County woman
- Inmate accused of murdering baby scales wall to escape Pinellas County Jail, planned to 'Uber to Panama'
- Coughing at a Pinellas County beach? Red tide could be why
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter