TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The push to repeal Florida’s “stand your ground law” continued in the state’s capitol Wednesday.

Local faith leaders and the family of Markeis McGlockton rallied in Tallahassee and said their reason was that the law had a negative impact on the poor and on minorities.

The movement comes after the controversial shooting in Clearwater where deputies said McGlockton was shot and killed by Michael Drejka over a parking space.

The Pinellas County Sheriff, Bob Gualtieri did not arrest Drejka citing Florida's "stand your ground" law.

The McGlockton family, and attorney Benjamin Crump called for a review of the law hoping to see changes make it to the November ballot.

McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, who was in the car and also argued with Drejka, talked about how hard this has been on her family.

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support. It's really hard because at the end of the day my kids are still asking questions, you know, where is our father?” Jacobs said.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to decide whether charges should be filed.

