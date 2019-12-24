SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Brian Durk is an inventor. The dad to three girls dreamed up his idea, the RelaxSling, after years of wanting to be an engineer.

But also after years of struggling.

When Durk was in high school, his mom was in a car accident.

“I wasn’t able to pay bills, had to feed and bathe my mom. At the time, my mom had custody of my niece, so I had to take care of a child at the age of 16,” Durk said.

Things only got more complicated when he fathered his first daughter, Chloe, at 22 years old.

“So I ended up improvising and I guess trying to find the easy way out,” he said.

Shortcuts led him to a dark road. Brian started selling and using marijuana and oxycodone. His work caught up with him and in 2012, he was arrested in Pasco County for the sale and possession of oxycodone.

Durk faced multiple run-ins with the law ranging from the sale of drugs, burglary and driving irresponsibly. Durk couldn’t recognize the man he had become throughout the years.

“Lost, confused, no direction. Not the life that I would have chosen," Durk said. "Cause I was, I felt like I was educated, you know, I wanted more. I wanted to become an engineer of some sort.”

He was arrested again in Pinellas County. And this time, his punishment came with 18 months in prison.

“I, honestly, I believe it’s the best thing that could have happened,” Durk said. “Because it was the end. It was the end of everything.

"Cause I didn’t want that. That wasn’t the life that I thought that was going to happen to me.”

Durk says when he got out of prison, he tried to pay child support. But it didn’t work out, and now that door is shut.

“And that’s what hurts the most because there are people who’ve lived a rough life that are willing to change,” he said.

Now, he’s letting his actions speak for him, with RelaxSling.

The swing attachment, with its high back and harness, allows those who are handicap to safely use a swing. But it can also be used by anyone.

Durk came up with the idea after a long day at the park. The shaded picnic table and bench were taken, so he selected the swing as his spot to rest. But when he leaned back, he says he knew exactly what was missing for optimal comfort.

“I saw the vision, I went home, started writing down notes," Durk said. "The next day I was walking home from work and I was measuring how much fabric I needed, what grommets, or snaps I may need. And then called a friend to see if they had a sewing machine.

"Cause I took sewing classes in high school. So I sewed the first one out of a bath towel.”

RelaxSling started with very humble beginnings. The dimensions for the first prototype were drawn onto his used plastic sandwich bag, but it has since grown immensely. RelaxSling has been sold to customers in all 50 states and 13 different countries.

Nicole Curl, Durk’s fiancé, cannot believe how far her future husband has come. The two first met in school.

“I definitely did not see anything like this coming," she said. "You know, I just saw a man that’s good with really anything. You just don’t know that something like this could come about.

"It just takes that idea. And he just had it. And he just ran with it.”

The pair work on RelaxSling every day after they’re done with their full-time jobs.

“It’s worth it because we see the end goal. And it’s worth it because we are able to help families that truly need it, at the same time,” Curl said.

