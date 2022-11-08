Efforts to put rent control in St. Pete on November ballot fails

The city attorney said a measure on the ballot would require an ordinance, not a resolution. Otherwise, the city could open itself to legal challenges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Plans to impose rent control in St. Pete for one year on the November ballot did not move forward.

City Council scrapped its resolution to declare a housing emergency, ending the chances for rent control measures to be up for voters to decide.

The packed meeting lasted for more than five hours and included at least 69 speakers during public comments, according to the city. It ended with some tenants shouting at council members.

The vote came down to concerns regarding legal challenges.

Ahead of the vote, the city attorney advised the council in a memo that a resolution of the measure is not legally sufficient. Instead, an ordinance would need to be adopted.

However, that comes with a tight deadline.

By next Tuesday, the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections would need the wording of the ballot ready. Adopting an ordinance would still require two public hearings and two opportunities for public comments.

Another attempt to have a rent control measure failed.

Council Member Deborah Figgs-Sanders motioned to refer the agenda item to the Youth and Family Services committee for a continued discussion and have a draft ordinance be written through that route.

Figgs-Sanders expressed interest in having the measure ready on a special primary election next year, but the motion failed, 5 to 3.

Renters spent the night outside of City Hall in tents ahead of the meeting for a second week in a row, demanding the measure.

The council approved plans last week to move forward with plans to explore in a 4-3 vote after the initial tent demonstration.

In December of last year, the council, made up of different members, agreed to look into a housing emergency declaration. However, in February, the motion failed from the Housing, Land Use, and Transportation committee.

A measure on the ballot would still likely face legal challenges under Florida state law. However, proponents are adamant it's needed given the skyrocketing rates of rent throughout the last couple of years.

However, critics argue the city may open itself to legal challenges, which could be costly. In addition, it would hinder development when supply is needed.

Local governments can approve a rent control ordinance, however they must prove there is "a housing emergency so grave as to constitute a serious menace to the general public," Dr. Ned Murray, a leading expert on economic and housing market issues at Florida International University, said.

Murray said city leaders would have to defend their evidence of an emergency in court if a plaintiff, like a landlord, challenged it.

Last week, Tampa City Council rejected a motion to adopt a draft ordinance on a housing emergency declaration and rent control on the November ballot.