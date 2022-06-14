Repairs underway after woman accidentally crashed into day care, hitting 5 people

The owner of the Clearwater day care said the goal is to re-open next week.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Construction crews are working to repair damages at the Building Blocks at Clearwater, the local day care that was accidentally hit by a driver Monday in a crash that injured herself and five other people – including three kids.

Day care owner Ayman Saed said the three children, their mother and a teacher who were hit are all out of the hospital. He said the children's injuries were very minor.

A city spokesperson said a grandmother was picking up a child from the day care when she accidentally hit her accelerator when she meant to hit her brakes. Her pickup truck reportedly lurched forward, striking the five people.

Saed said employees initially were hoping they could re-open the day care on Tuesday. They currently have 97 kids enrolled. He said they ended up deciding to close their doors for a few days because the children's safety is their top priority right now. He said they are planning on re-opening sometime next week.

“We will make sure we handle everything the proper way," he explained.

He said he is thankful everyone's injuries were minor.

“I’ve been a business owner a very long time in child care and multiple other businesses and I have never seen something like this happen," Saed said.

Saed said once they repair the damages, he is planning on having another construction company come out to work on the front of the building. He said he wants to add poles or a barrier out front to make sure this doesn't happen again.