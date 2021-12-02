Rescue group says Skyway Fishing Pier impact on local birds is worse than previously thought

Bird rescuers say local rehab facilities are becoming overwhelmed.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a renewed effort underway to help pelicans and other birds that are getting tangled up in fishing line and hooks around the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Recently, a group that’s been helping those birds for years hired a paid worker to rescue the animals.

What they soon realized is that the situation was actually far worse than they thought.

“People love pelicans. They don’t want to see this happening to them,” said Kim Begay.

Begay and a small army of volunteers are part of a group called Friends of the Pelicans.

They focus a substantial portion of their rescue efforts especially around the Sunshine Skyway bridge pier, which is a favorite spot for anglers, and, as it turns out, a terrible place for pelicans, egrets, and other birds that make their home in nearby mangroves.

“They want the fish. The people want the fish,” said Begay. “And, it doesn’t end well a lot of times.”

The group recently hired a paid rescuer to monitor the situation. That’s when they realized it was even worse than they thought.

Over the course of two weeks, they rescued nearly 200 injured birds whose beaks, wings and legs had been punctured by hooks and lures. Others were tangled in leaders and fishing line.

“It has caused an enormous amount of deaths of the local brown pelican population,” said Begay. “It is not sustainable.”

Now, the group says state agencies, which have been made aware of the problem, are stepping in as well.

FWC, said Begay, has told them it’s increasing patrols in the Skyway Pier area and posting educational materials.

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, she said, is now limiting the number of fishing poles to three per person.

“People can find other places to fish. But the birds can’t find other places to live. This is their territory,” said Begay. “They’re not leaving.”

The DEP has told the group it’s considering adding a paid rescuer of its own at the Skyway Pier, installing cameras, and adding signage that encourages those fishing to be more careful.

Friends of the Pelicans says its stepped-up effort has unfortunately overwhelmed local rehab facilities.

The group says it would like to see the Skyway Pier closed at night. For now, they say, it operates 24/7 – with minimal oversight or enforcement.