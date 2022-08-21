Rev. Watson Haynes II, president of Pinellas County Urban League, dies at 69

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist appointed Haynes to the Florida Commission on Human Relations in 2008.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Urban League President Rev. Watson Haynes II has died at age 69, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced in a news release on Sunday.

Haynes was a St. Petersburg native and committed his career to address generational poverty and inspiring young people in the Pinellas County community.

The cause of the death has not yet been said, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

“Today our community mourns the loss of a great man," Crist said in a statement. "Reverend Watson Haynes was a humble public servant, someone who woke up each and every day with a commitment to fight for freedom, justice, and equality for his neighbors in Pinellas County. But above all, he was my dear friend."

During his time as Florida governor, Crist appointed Haynes to the Florida Commission on Human Relations in 2008, the news release said. Haynes was then reappointed in 2011 by Sen. Rick Scott, who was the governor of Florida at the time.

Haynes grew up in the former Gas Plant neighborhood and was one of seven children of a single mother who had “a third-grade education, a stern work ethic and steely determination that her children would amount to something,” according to the Times.

"St. Petersburg has lost a giant, with the passing of Rev Watson Haynes II," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. "For decades, he has been a faith, business, political and civil rights leader. Watson was a counselor, advisor, peacemaker and bridge-builder."