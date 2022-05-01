x
Pinellas County

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the St. Petersburg Country Club.
Credit: City of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In recognition of his leadership and years of service, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is set to receive a top honor.

On Sunday, The Gathering of Women will present Kriseman with the 2022 Men & Women of Distinction's Gwen Reese Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Country Club located at 2000 Country Club Way S.

Kriseman served as the 53rd mayor of the city from 2014 until 2022.

“Never before has a mayor been so intentional in advancing racial equity in the city,” African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg President Gwendolyn Reese said in a statement. 

“The work of Mayor Kriseman’s Administration has set us on a different trajectory and we finally have hope that we can achieve racial equity.”

