Semi crashes near Clearwater business, traffic delays expected

CLEARWATER, Fla. — First responders are investigating after a semi crashed near a Clearwater business Wednesday morning.
Investigators said a semi-truck crashed near Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard shop and took out a traffic signal pole. The building wasn't struck or damaged, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue.
Fire rescue crews did not say what caused the crash and are still investigating. No one was injured.
Drivers in the area can expect traffic delays at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Court Street in the coming hours. Authorities say this will mostly affect drivers traveling westbound on Court street.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
