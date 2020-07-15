Semi crashes near Clearwater business, traffic delays expected

Fire rescue crews did not say what caused the crash and are still investigating. No one was injured.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — First responders are investigating after a semi crashed near a Clearwater business Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a semi-truck crashed near Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard shop and took out a traffic signal pole. The building wasn't struck or damaged, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

Fire rescue crews did not say what caused the crash and are still investigating. No one was injured.

Drivers in the area can expect traffic delays at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Court Street in the coming hours. Authorities say this will mostly affect drivers traveling westbound on Court street.

#Clearwater #traffic news: Avoid the intersection of Court and MLK. We’re on scene of crash where a truck took out a traffic signal pole. There are no injuries but the intersection could be affected for hours, especially westbound traffic on Court. The business was not struck. pic.twitter.com/LZuwxMiNgj — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) July 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: