Road closed as Largo police investigate crash, man in critical condition

The crash happened in the area of Walsingham and Indian Rocks Roads and is believed to be the result of a "medical episode," Largo police say.

LARGO, Fla. — Officers from the Largo Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a single-car crash that resulted in one man in critical condition at a local hospital, a news release reports.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., police say a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound at a high speed when it went off of the road on the curb and sidewalk.

The car went through a power pole and crashed into a tree head one, the release explains. The driver was ground transported to a local hospital for treatment and is now in critical condition.

The crash that happened in the area of Walsingham Road and Indian Rock Road is believed to be the result of a "medical episode," Largo police say.

The Largo Police Departments Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating currently, and the roadway will be shut down because of the debris field and Duke Energy working on the power pole.