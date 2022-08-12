FDOT: Portion of US 19 to close overnight early next week in Pinellas Park

A detour has already been mapped out for drivers who frequent the route impacted.



"All traffic traveling southbound on US-19 will be detoured to take the

Ulmerton Road exit onto southbound Frontage Road, turn right onto westbound Ulmerton Road, then left onto southbound 66th Street N.," FDOT says. "Motorists will continue southbound on 66th Street N, make a left turn onto eastbound Bryan Dairy Road, then make a right turn onto southbound Frontage Road to regain access to southbound US 19."



In addition, traffic headed westbound on Ulmerton Road that wishes to enter southbound US-19 will be detoured to continue straight through the US-19 overpass until they reach 66th Street North. There they will join the same path as the southbound US-19 detoured traffic, FDOT explains.