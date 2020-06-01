TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs hosts the largest Epiphany celebration in the western hemisphere Monday afternoon.

As thousands are expected to attend the famed Greek Orthodox festival, parking will undoubtedly be an issue.

Leaders with the City of Tarpon Springs have closed roads, set up no parking signs and law enforcement officers will be out guiding traffic as well.

No Parking Zones

Tarpon Avenue: No parking will be permitted on Tarpon Avenue from Ring Avenue to Spring Boulevard until approximately 3 p.m.

Municipal Parking Lot at Tarpon/Pinellas: No parking will be permitted in the City Parking Lot at Pinellas Avenue and Tarpon Avenue until approximately 5 p.m.

Road Closures

South Spring Boulevard: Closed at 4 a.m. from Banana Street to West Lemon Street.

Pinellas Avenue (Alt. US Hwy 19): Closed at 10 a.m. from Lemon Street to Pine Street.

Orange Street: Closed at 10 a.m. from Spring Boulevard to Ring Avenue.

Tarpon Avenue: Closed at 10 a.m. from Grosse Avenue to Spring Boulevard.

Court Street: Closed at 10 a.m. from Pinellas Avenue to Safford Avenue.

North Spring Boulevard: Closed at 10 a.m. from Read Street to Tarpon Avenue.

South Spring Boulevard: Closed at 10 a.m. from Tarpon Avenue to West Lemon Street.

Shaddock Street: Closed at 10 a.m. from Lemon Street to South Spring Boulevard.

Dodecanese Boulevard (Sponge Docks): Closed from approximately 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. from Athens Street to Hope Street.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter