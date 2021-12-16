Man shot in apparent case of road rage in St. Pete

The shooter left the scene, investigators said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was shot Thursday in an apparent road rage situation in St. Pete.

Police say they were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to an address on 94th Avenue North, about a block west of 4th Street. Officers say they found a man with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"It is early in the investigation, but preliminary information indicates it was

an apparent road rage situation," the St. Pete Police Department wrote in an email. "The suspect left the scene."

It was not immediately clear what happened right before the shooting or if detectives had any leads on the shooter.