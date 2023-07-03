Law enforcement agencies ramp up road, water patrols ahead of July 4th

There were nearly 60 DUI arrests in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties this past weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area are staying busy and ramping up patrols ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Independence Day is just behind New Year’s Eve as the second deadliest holiday for drunk driving accidents and it comes in the middle of what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days,” a period in which seven people die a day from accidents involving teenage drivers.

That’s why police are warning drivers young and old before they get behind the wheel on roads that will see greater than normal traffic.

This past weekend, in coordination with a handful of other departments, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office issued 190 citations as part of their DUI Wolf Pack,” an operation aimed at cutting down on drunk driving.

Officers made 30 DUI arrests between Saturday and Sunday.

As part of “Operation Red White and Blue,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office made 27 DUI arrests through the weekend.

Law enforcement is also stepping up patrols on the water, the statewide “Operation Dry Water” is cracking down on boating under the influence and educating boaters on proper safety measures.

“They're really looking to make sure that if they're operating a boat, they're doing it safely, having the proper equipment, making sure they're not under the influence,” Sgt. Michael Schade with the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Their goal is simple – to keep the roads and waterways safe during one of the deadliest and busiest travel stretches of the year.