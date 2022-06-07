Pinellas County deputies involved in June shooting deemed justifiable by State Attorney's Office

The actions of the four deputies were considered a justifiable homicide under Florida Statutes 776.012.

A shooting by Pinellas County deputies that killed a 43-year-old man was determined to be justifiable, the State Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

The incident happened on June 30 in Safety Harbor when Robert Hubbard pulled out what was thought to be a gun on deputies while getting out of his car investigators later learned it was a BB gun.

Four deputies shot at Hubbard, killing him.

State Attorney Bruce Bartlett concluded in a letter that was sent to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri stating, "It is the conclusion of the State Attorney's Office that Deputy Smith, Detective Abbott, Corporal Hellstern, and Detective Flournoy shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the performance of their legal duties, and the death constitutes a justifiable homicide under Florida Statutes 776.012."

Dashcam and bodycam video of the incident was released back on July 6. It showed Hubbard getting out of his car with a gun pointed toward law enforcement. Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter explained during a news conference it was only until after the shooting it was revealed to be a BB gun with no pellets inside.

"If you could tell the difference [between a BB gun and pistol] at the speed of which this thing unfolded and the distance to which these officers are, then you are going to have the eyesight of an eagle because that is next to impossible," Slaughter said.

Immediately after seeing the weapon, shots fire out from four deputies' guns, totaling up to 59 rounds, the chief said. Hubbard was hit multiple times by the bullets.

After Hubbard was shot and deemed to not be armed anymore, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says deputies started to perform life-saving measures on him.

"Had that firearm been real and this person wanted to shoot these deputies, they were at a significant disadvantage," Slaughter said. "There is no information that I've seen to this date that indicates whether these deputies had any other option other than to...use deadly force to defend themselves."