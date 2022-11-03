St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident

Lieutenant Robert Turner will receive a 200-hour suspension without pay and mandatory counseling through the Employee Assistance Program.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release.

The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for domestic battery.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Anthony Holloway held a review board for Turner's arrest. The board determined that Turner violated "City Rules and Regulations Group III Offense, #26; Unlawful or improper conduct either on or off the job, which an employee knows or reasonably should know could negatively affect the employee's relationship to the job, fellow workers, reputation, or goodwill in the community."