ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wednesday marked the 47th anniversary of the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

In Florida, pro-life and pro-choice advocates marked the day with demonstration -- and legislation.

Rita Fox says she remembers in 1973 she was in high school, participating in demonstrations. Now, she's still fighting the battle, standing on a street corner in downtown St. Petersburg.

“I don’t want the next generations to have to fight the same battle,” Fox said.

With Florida’s legislative session underway, there’s a concern, say protestors, that Florida’s conservative lawmakers have been emboldened by what they’ve seen recently in neighboring states and are working to pass similar laws limiting or restricting abortion.

Spureal Williams was one of a handful anti-abortion demonstrators who came to the rally to counter-protest.

“Celebrating mothers killing their own babies. That’s what they’re celebrating,” Williams said. “To me, it’s insane.”

“I had a friend in Tennessee who went to an outhouse to get an abortion,” said Geanne Marks, advocating for a woman’s right to choose. “We don’t want to go back to that.”

Those at the rally say one of the bills that concerns them most in Florida passed through committee Wednesday advancing to the Senate floor.

State Senator Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, is the chief sponsor of a bill that would force abortion providers in Florida to first get a minor parent’s consent.

“And that parental consent requires the family to have a conversation. To weigh the pros and cons. To talk about this life-changing event that may be occurring,” Stargel said. “And I think that’s so vital for families and for these young girls to have that opportunity to discuss this with their parents.”

Most teens involve their parents, though, said Amy Weintraub with Progress Florida.

“For those who don’t, there’s typically a reason. Either the teen is in fear of losing her home, she is perhaps - even - the father of the fetus is a family member,” Weintraub said.

In other states, bills are being passed to loosen such abortion laws. But in Florida, where the legislature leans conservative, that’s unlikely.

These public demonstrations are a vocal reminder, say organizers, of the struggle to preserve what they considered to have been decided law -- in 1973.

“So, we’re here 47 years later,” said Weintraub, “talking about the same thing. Fighting for the same thing. The basic, basic decision a woman faces of whether she’s going to bear a child or not.

“And it is her decision.”

