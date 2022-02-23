Man shot outside Rush Hour Chicken and Waffles in St. Petersburg

Police say detectives are following up on leads.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search is ongoing for a gunman who shot a man late Tuesday outside a restaurant.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. at Rush Hour Chicken and Waffles, located at 2140 34th St. S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say a fight inside led to the crowd being pushed outside. At some point, a man with a gun reportedly was seen shooting into the crowd.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, the department said.