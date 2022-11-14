'I'm going to put a bullet in your head' | Safety Harbor small business receives threatening phone calls

The owners of Bassano Cheesecake Cafe are worried for their safety after several anonymous threatening calls from a man.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Angry and violent threats forced one small business in Safety Harbor to close its doors over the weekend.

Bassano Cheesecake Café said a man has called several times threatening to hurt the owners and their family.

"On Nov. 3, we got a phone call that someone wanted to speak with the manager or the owner," the owner of Bassano Cheesecake Café, Tom Bassano, said.

Tom Bassano runs the café with his wife Cynthia.

"He said the male owner, I, yelled at his son and gave him the middle finger, which never happened," Tom said.

Tom said the anonymous caller became angry over the phone.

"He kept screaming, ‘I’m going to come down there. I’m going to put a bullet in your head. You better get some guns,’" Tom said about the man.

The concerning call continued as Cynthia said he threatened their family.

"He threatened our kids and said ‘I’m going to come down there and jack your kids up,'" Cynthia said.

The caller didn't give them his name. When the phone call ended, the Bassano's called the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to file a police report.

"They said unless he comes there, we can’t really go any further with it," Cynthia said.

The owners brushed it aside and continued working. Over a week later on Nov. 12, the man called again. This time, Cynthia answered the cafe's phone.

"He called me a very vile name and swore at me," Cynthia said.

The man then threatened the owners with violence.

"He said he was going to do some very violent things to me in front of Tom and then shoot Tom," Cynthia said.

After that phone call, the couple closed their business for the day in fear he would show up and hurt someone.

"He’s not just threatening me. He’s threatening my children and my wife," Tom said.

Tom said their business lost money as well as their employees who anticipated working that day.

"Mentally and physically right now, this is disturbing us," Tom said.

To figure out the phone number, the Bassano’s said their phone company stated they need a subpoena. Their phone company said only law enforcement can get that.

The Bassano’s said law enforcement won’t do anything else unless the man shows up in person at their café.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told 10 Tampa Bay the case is open and they are investigating.

The owners said they really want to find out who the man is.

"Not knowing is often the worst," Tom said.