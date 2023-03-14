Safety Harbor spa damaged after fire erupts in sauna

Fire crews were able to make access to the men's sauna area and found an empty dry sauna with an active fire blazing inside.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A spa in Safety Harbor was left with damage after a fire broke out in the sauna, according to the Safety Harbor Fire Department.

At around 11 p.m. on Monday, fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a local spa. Once on scene, smoke was seen coming from the lower level of one of the buildings.

Crews were able to make access to the men's sauna area and found an empty dry sauna with an active fire blazing inside. Luckily, it was kept in check by a fire sprinkler.

"The fire was completely extinguished with a working hose line; however, extensive overhaul was completed due to void spaces which allowed heat and smoke to travel throughout the building," Fire Chief Josh Stefancic explained in a statement.

A topside ventilation hole was made above the sauna through the roof. Crews were needed to help with evacuation, searches and ventilation.

There were no injuries, and the fire, which started in the sauna, was ruled unintentional.