Pinellas County

Driver safe after car crashes into retention pond

It happened at 49th Street and 22nd Ave North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says a driver is safe Friday after a crash ended with a car in a retention pond.

Police say the person crashed, and the car overturned in the water. It happened near 49th Street and 22nd Ave North.

Officers say the driver was able to get out of the car safely. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.   

