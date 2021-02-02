x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at St. Pete apartments

Officers were called to the Emerald Pointe Apartments shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Credit: AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg. 

Officers said they were called to the Emerald Pointe Apartments shortly after midnight Tuesday.

When they arrived, police said they found one man dead. A second man was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 