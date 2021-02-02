1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at St. Pete apartments

Officers were called to the Emerald Pointe Apartments shortly after midnight Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg.

Officers said they were called to the Emerald Pointe Apartments shortly after midnight Tuesday.

When they arrived, police said they found one man dead. A second man was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.