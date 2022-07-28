2 Sand Key Park fishing docks to be demolished

Back in 2021, a dock inspector completed an underwater inspection and determined the docks weren't in good condition.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fishers who like to go to Sand Key Park may have to find new spots to cast their lines starting in August.

Two fishing docks located near the Clearwater Pass at Sand Key Park will be demolished beginning Aug. 1. City leaders say this decision was made because of the deterioration and safety concerns with the docks.

They reportedly said there were problems with rotting framing, hardware and pilings.