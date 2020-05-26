Saturday Morning Market matches SNAP benefits

The state reported a rise in SNAP applications because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s a harsh reality. With so many people out of work since the start of the pandemic, families need help getting food.

In Tampa Bay, people and organizations are stepping up to make sure families here don’t go hungry. Saturday Morning Market in St. Petersburg is trying to help both those in need and its local farmers.

Local farmer Cole Turner owns Little Pond Farm with his wife. They sell their produce at the Saturday Morning Market, which has become a drive-through market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he’s glad market accepts SNAP benefits so everyone can have access to the fresh veggies.

"We’re seeing a lot of our customers who aren’t normally on SNAP are now coming and purchasing with SNAP, and we feel great to be able to offer that to them," Turner said.

The state itself has seen a lot more people applying for SNAP benefits. According to the Department of Children and Families, in February they had a little more than 157,000 applicants, while in April that number jumped to more than 647,000 people.

While it’s back down to a little more than 200,000 now in May, local food banks say the need has remained constant since the start of the pandemic. Metropolitan Ministries said they have about six times as many people using their food service programs, and Feeding Tampa Bay saying it’s still about four times as high.

But the market has found another way to help meet this need.

"The farmer’s market has a great program, fresh access bucks, that actually doubles all of the snap dollars at the market, as long as it’s spent on Florida grown produce," Turner explained

The founder of the market, Gail Eggeman, said they’re able to do that through grants from organizations like Feeding Florida.

"And right now because of COVID, it’s unlimited," Eggeman said. "You can spend $50 off your card and we’ll give you $50 for Florida grown fruits and vegetables."

It's something that helps the people in our community, the farmers.

"It helps to get those SNAP dollars into the pockets of farmers so we can continue to grow and expand," Turner said.

Little Pond Farm tells us they rely on the Saturday Morning Market for about 80 percent of their revenue. Thanks to the drive-through market, they say they haven’t lost revenue since the start of the pandemic.

